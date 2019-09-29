For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes looked at ref to make sure there was no penalty before scrambling
Patrick Mahomes warms up, Tyreek Hill appears on field before game against Lions
After the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the Chiefs’ leading rusher.
That’s because Mahomes broke free on a 25-yard dash.
It’s possible that Mahomes would have stopped before then if a flag had been thrown.
Before taking off on his run, Mahomes stole a glance back at referee Walt Anderson, seemingly to make sure he wasn’t throwing a flag. It was an unusual moment.
Here is the play from Fox Sports:
Comments