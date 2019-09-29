Patrick Mahomes looked at ref to make sure there was no penalty before scrambling

Patrick Mahomes warms up, Tyreek Hill appears on field before game against Lions The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

After the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the Chiefs’ leading rusher.

That’s because Mahomes broke free on a 25-yard dash.

It’s possible that Mahomes would have stopped before then if a flag had been thrown.

Before taking off on his run, Mahomes stole a glance back at referee Walt Anderson, seemingly to make sure he wasn’t throwing a flag. It was an unusual moment.

Here is the play from Fox Sports: