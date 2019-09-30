It’s the Chiefs, baby! The virtues and flaws of Kansas City’s crazy win over Detroit

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, tackle Cameron Erving and guard Andrew Wylie celebrate Williams’ fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday in Detroit. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

A desperation fourth-and-8 conversion, a hook-and-lateral completion and a 100-yard fumble return were some of the wild moments in the Chiefs’ 34-30 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

This breakdown is provided by the A-Team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff.

The group was on hand at Ford Field for the Chiefs’ most difficult and perhaps most satisfying victory of the season, one that improved the team’s record to 4-0.

