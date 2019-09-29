In wild one at Detroit, Mahomes leads comeback drive vs. Lions to keep Chiefs unbeaten

Patrick Mahomes warms up, Tyreek Hill appears on field before game against Lions The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Despite possessing one of the league’s top offensive units, the Kansas City Chiefs had to survive themselves Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs overcame a sluggish outing from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a case of turnovers on offense and a defense that gave up its share of big plays against a worthy Lions team throughout the game.

Ultimately, the Chiefs dodged a late Detroit rally and put everything together when it mattered in the final quarter to secure a 34-30 victory at Ford Field.

Down 30-27 with a little more than two minutes remaining in the game, Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field on a 13-play, 79-yard drive connecting with five different receivers. The drive was capped off by running back Darrel Williams’ game-winning 1-yard touchdown run. Mahomes helped keep the series alive with a 15-yard scramble on a fourth-and-8 play.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In a matchup that had its share of ups and downs for both teams, the Chiefs’ defense came up big in the second half, especially midway through the third quarter after the offense turned the ball over.

The Lions were at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line when running back Kerryon Johnson fumbled at the goal line. Cornerback Bashuad Breeland scooped up the ball and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. The officials did not blow the whistle, and the play was upheld after review to give the Chiefs a 20-13 lead.

Detroit, though, answered after recovering a Sammy Watkins fumble.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Lions a short-lived 23-20 lead. The third quarter produced five turnovers, three by the Chiefs and two by the Lions. The five combined fumbles were the most in the NFL in a single quarter since 1991.

SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes wasn't as effective as in previous weeks but did enough to get the Chiefs the win.

Detroit also took the lead late in the fourth quarter when Stafford connected with Golladay for a 6-yard score to give the Lions a 30-27 lead at the 2:26 mark.

Meanwhile, Mahomes didn’t really get going until the fourth quarter. He was surprisingly off on numerous deep throws early and often against a Lions secondary that was playing without two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who was inactive with a hamstring injury. The Lions also lost safety Quandre Diggs in the first half to a hamstring injury.

Mahomes was good enough when he needed to be, however, and finished the game completing 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards. He also hurt the Lions with his legs, rushing for 54 yards on six carries.

Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass, marking the first time since Oct. 7, 2018 that the signal-caller didn’t connect in the end zone. Mahomes’ 7.5 yards per completed pass Sunday was lower than the 10.5 yards per completion with which he entered the game.

WIth the passing game’s struggling to get going, running back LeSean McCoy helped pick up the slack with 56 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries. McCoy’s 39-yard run in the second quarter helped set the stage for the Chiefs’ first touchdown, which came on his 1-yard plunge to tie the score at 10.

The Chiefs’ defense was plagued by big plays early in the first quarter, surrendering two separate plays of 33 yards on passes from Stafford to wide receivers Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. The chunk plays helped the Lions build a 10-3 lead by the end of the first period.

Kansas City also had problems with Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, who finished the game with 125 yards on 26 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. Johnson entered the game averaging a paltry 2.6 yards per carry but found the going easy against one of the league’s worst run defenses.

The Chiefs’ defense did finish the game with four sacks.