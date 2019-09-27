Chiefs running back Darrel Williams could be poised for expanded role this weekend

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks about Darrel Williams Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks about running back Darrel Williams: "I wasn't surprised by his performance at all." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks about running back Darrel Williams: "I wasn't surprised by his performance at all."

A comfortable lead in the second half had melted to five points in the final minutes, and the Chiefs needed a first down to clinch the victory. Facing a third-and-9, the ball went into the hands of ...

Not Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson or Mecole Hardman.

Getting the call was Darrel Williams, the running back who entered the game against the Ravens with three receptions for 27 yards in eight games over two regular seasons.

The result? Williams took a short pass and turned it into 16-yard gain to ice the contest.

With Damien Williams out nursing a knee injury and LeSean McCoy slowed with an ankle injury, the Chiefs turned to Darrel Williams, who produced the best game of his NFL career: 62 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards.

The second-year pro from LSU could be in for more of the same Sunday when the Chiefs visit the Detroit Lions. Damien Williams has been ruled out of the contest.

“I think I did a pretty good job but we came out with a victory — that’s all that matters,” Darrel Williams said.

On the pivotal play late in the game against the Ravens, Williams said his focus was singular.

“I gotta get this first down,” he said. “I know if I get this first, it seals the deal and our defense doesn’t have go back out there. The game is over.”

Throughout his career at LSU and through his time with the Chiefs, Williams has been a workhorse who’s battled for his rushing attempts. He started just six games over four seasons with the Tigers, playing behind Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice.

But he had his moments on campus. Williams became the first player in LSU history to reach 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game when he went for 103/105 against Mississippi as a senior in 2017.

And although he’s been a depth player for the Chiefs since signing as an undrafted free agent last year, he got into the end zone twice last season. First on a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, then on a one-yard run to complete the scoring in the Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, Williams appears primed for an expanded role.

“He’s a guy that when he gets his opportunity, he makes a play,” Mahomes said. “He’s always prepared and makes sure he’s ready to go.”

Andy Reid said offseason work has paid dividends for Williams, who said he dropped about five pounds heading into this season and is listed at 5-11, 224.

“We felt comfortable about him coming out of last year,” Reid said. “He had some really good snaps for us last year and had a good camp, kind of retooled his body a little bit. Got himself ready for this season and now he has an opportunity to reap the rewards of all the hard work he’s put in.”