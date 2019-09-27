In Chiefs-Lions, watch for rookie playmakers

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Among players to watch when the Chiefs (3-0) meet the Detroit Lions (2-0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday are a couple of rookie standouts on the offensive side, one for each team.

No. 88, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson

The rookie from Iowa got off to a fantastic start with six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ opener against Arizona. Since then, he had one reception in each of the last two games. But Hockenson figures to be a bigger part of the ball-control game plan against the Chiefs. Quarterback Matthew Stafford also has looked for Hockenson at money time. Two of his four targets against the Eagles were in the end zone.

No. 90, Lions defensive end Trey Flowers

Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million deal to join the Lions, but the production hasn’t been there. In three games, Flowers has recorded six solo tackles and one sack. Flowers sat out the spring rehabbing from shoulder surgery and didn’t play in the preseason. But the Lions are expecting more from Flowers, coming off a 7 1/2-sack season with the Patriots in 2018.

No. 17, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman

The rookie hasn’t been targeted often. But he’s made the most of his opportunities. Hardman caught his first touchdown pass in Week 2 at Oakland and added an 83-yard score against the Ravens last week. In both cases, he sprinted past defenders. Hardman also shares return duties with De’Anthony Thomas and is also a threat to score from there.

No. 32, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

A week after nearly snaring a couple of interceptions, look for Mathieu to finish the deal on Sunday. If the Chiefs can get some pressure and make Stafford uncomfortable, Mathieu should be able to take advantage. The Chiefs spent the week saying they were this close to turnovers against the Ravens.