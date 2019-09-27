In battle of unbeatens, look for Chiefs to remain that way against Lions

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discusses Frank Clark During a press conference Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discusses defensive end Frank Clark. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a press conference Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discusses defensive end Frank Clark.

The Chiefs (3-0) visit the Lions (2-0-1) for the first time since 2011, and that one didn’t go well for the Chiefs. They lost the game 48-3 and running back Jamaal Charles for the season with a torn ACL. The last time the teams met was 2015, and that was a happy day on the Kansas City sports scene with the Chiefs winning 45-10 in London, and the Royals finishing off the Mets to win the World Series.

Kickoff: noon (Central), Ford Field, Detroit

TV/Radio: Fox (Ch. 4), KCFX (101.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 34-26

Lions coach Matt Patricia, formerly the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, is familiar with Andy Reid’s schemes. But Reid has success against those defenses, scoring 41 points in 2014 and 42 in 2017. And that was without Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Detroit is off to a terrific start, defeating 2018 playoff teams in the Chargers and Eagles over the past two weeks. But the Chiefs are rolling. They’ve held leads of at least 17 points in the second half of all of their games, and should be the team that remains undefeated.