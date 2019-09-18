Chiefs
Mahomes’ favorite pass so far? It wasn’t a touchdown. Plus KU football’s next step
The Chiefs had home field advantage throughout the playoffs last season because of a daring pass by Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill against the Baltimore Ravens, the opponent in the Chiefs’ home opener on Sunday. Mahomes talks about that play and other topics on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC. Also, Kansas followed a horrible loss with a glorious victory. What happens next is anybody’s guess and no one guesses KU fortunes better than beat writer Jesse Newell.
Read the stories we discussed:
Chiefs’ Eric Fisher will have surgery; running back situation could be in flx, too
Many fans have wanted KU to go triple option. The Jayhawks ran a version of it vs. BC
