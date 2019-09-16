Chiefs
Chiefs add to their offensive line before Sunday’s game against Ravens
The Chiefs have claimed offensive lineman Greg Senat off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, the opponent for their home opener Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Senat was waved by the Ravens on Saturday. He was a sixth round draft pick in 2018 who spent his rookie season on injured reserve.
Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher started Sunday’s victory at Oakland but played only four snaps because of a groin injury.
Also Monday, the Green Bay Packers claimed former Chiefs kick returner Tremon Smith off waivers.
The Chiefs waived defensive lineman Joey Ivie to clear roster space for Senat.
