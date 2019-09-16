For Pete's Sake
Could Arrowhead Stadium have a throwback look for Chiefs opener?
Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs
Oh, the gold end zones would be an awesome touch.
This is the Chiefs’ 60th season and the team is celebrating in big and small ways. One of the biggest just might be the field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Could the Chiefs use a look from their Municipal Stadium days? Eagle-eye Twitter user Josh Chavis noted the stencil work on the Arrowhead Stadium field and a couple of things stand out.
First, the font on the “Chiefs” in the end zone has curved letters with some spacing rather than the tight block letters used last season. It’s similar to what had been used at Municipal Stadium.
Also, the logo at the center of the field is the old-school helmet rather than the Arrowhead logo. That helmet logo is being used by the Chiefs on social media and news releases.
Here is what Chavis tweeted:
This is a better look at the field and stencil lettering in the end zone from KMBC:
This is a look at Municipal with the font that appears to be the basis of the “Chiefs” in the end zone from Monday’s Twitter photo:
Here is a shot of the end zone from last season:
When the Chiefs moved to Kansas City from Dallas after the 1962 season, they played at Municipal Stadium, which was also home to the Athletics in Major League Baseball.
After nine seasons, the Chiefs moved to Arrowhead Stadium following the 1971 season. Their final game at Municipal was the double-overtime playoff loss to the Dolphins. It remains the longest game in NFL history.
The gold end zones are probably a long shot, but it would be really cool.
Comments