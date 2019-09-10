Chiefs waive local product to make way for De’Anthony Thomas

KC Chiefs WR Byron Pringle on his first NFL touchdown Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, a Kansas State product, scored in his first NFL touchdown in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, a Kansas State product, scored in his first NFL touchdown in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

De’Anthony Thomas has rejoined the Chiefs after serving his one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse.

To make room, the Chiefs have waived Byron Pringle, the former Kansas State standout who appeared in his first NFL game Sunday as the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26.

Thomas, who has spent his five-year career with the Chiefs, was re-signed by the club on Aug. 20 after Marcus Kemp was lost to a season-ending injury in the preseason game at Pittsburgh.

Thomas’ skills as a special teams player — as a return specialist and gunner on coverage teams — increases his value. He’s also one of the team’s fastest players and the Chiefs are down one of those, with the shoulder injury suffered by wide receiver Tyreek Hill at Jacksonville.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Chiefs knew Thomas would have to sit out the opener. In January, Thomas was arrested for speeding and for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Allen County, Kansas.

Pringle, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, was having an excellent preseason last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He made the team this year, beating out rookie free agent Cody Thompson, but the Chiefs saw an additional need when they added Thomas.

Pringle could rejoin the Chiefs on their practice squad if he clears waivers.