Chiefs opener against Jacksonville Jaguars: players, score predictions and more

How will the Chiefs do against the Jaguars on Sunday? The A-Team breaks it down. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Countdown to the Chiefs opener is just four days, and three-quarters of the A-team gathered at Big O Tires in Overland Park to break down Sunday’s contest at Jacksonville.

The Jaguars were the only team that prevented Patrick Mahomes from throwing a touchdown pass last season. Does history repeat itself? What will the final score be? Plus, there’s agreement among Blair Kerkhoff, Brooke Pryor and Vahe Gregorian when it comes to guessing the Chiefs final record this season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Why reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be a better quarterback this season: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article234713622.html

Tremon Smith is back with the Chiefs defense after a stint with the offense...for now: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234722707.html

Patrick Mahomes stars in new commercials for State Farm, Madden: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/for-petes-sake/article234741502.html

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires.