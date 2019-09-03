Our over/under predictions on the Chiefs: Mahomes touchdowns, defense ranking, more

How will the Chiefs perform this season? This episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast takes a guess. The Kansas City Star

As the Chiefs season opener approaches, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger project the success of the team, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the defense and other aspects of the Chiefs’ season.

Will this be the best in team history? Or do the Chiefs take a step back after their AFC Championship Game appearance?

Sam and Vahe join host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the Chiefs’ measurables.

The crew also take a glance back at college football opening weekend, which brought misery and glory to the local teams.

Read the stories we discussed:

