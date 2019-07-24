Camp report: Travis Kelce returns to field at training camp with Chiefs’ QBs, rookies

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce practices for first time since offseason ankle surgery Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce participated in his first practice since having offseason ankle surgery on the teams first day of training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce participated in his first practice since having offseason ankle surgery on the teams first day of training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Travis Kelce’s ankle had given him problems for about three years.

He finally underwent surgery in the weeks after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots.

“I wouldn’t say it bothered me to the point where it hindered my game,” Kelce said. “It was just something that was nagging on Mondays and Tuesdays was where it really got me the most, and then sometimes in practice I’d roll my ankle because of how loose my joint was.

“But I played through it. There are probably guys who had a lot worse going on.”

Kelce missed all of the team’s offseason workouts. He was back on the field for the first time Wednesday with the quarterbacks and rookies as Chiefs training camp got underway.

At practice

Although temperatures were comfortably in the mid-70s, the workout required a break because the defense is working overtime. There are more offensive players among the rookies than defensive players.

But the defense had its moments. Linebacker Raymond Davison intercepted a short Patrick Mahomes pass. Mahomes slumped his shoulders in disgust.

Also coming up with a pick was defensive back Herb Miller, on a pass that was bobbled by running back Marcus Marshall. On the next play, Marshall had a short pass deflect off his shoulder pads.

Kelce caught the day’s first pass from Mahomes on a quick slant. Other highlights in the passing game included a nice catch in traffic by tight end Deon Yelder, who also returned to practice after missing spring workouts with a hamstring injury.

H-back John Lovett slid to catch a deep pass from Chase Litton.

Practice for rookies, quarterbacks and players recovering from injuries continues Thursday. Veterans report Friday and the first practice at Missouri Western that’s open to the public is Saturday at 3:30 p.m.