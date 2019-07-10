State of Missouri’s resolution on Chiefs is met with puzzlement

Andy Reid on Chiefs without tight end Travis Kelce During a news conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019, Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about the tight ends' performance with Travis Kelce gone from practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a news conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019, Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about the tight ends' performance with Travis Kelce gone from practice.

What’s next? Will lawmakers in Jefferson City designate the sky is officially blue?

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed a resolution that designates the Kansas City Chiefs as the “official NFL team of Missouri.”

The Senate amended the original language, which said the Chiefs were the official professional football team of Missouri. One can only guess that’s because the XFL will be soon be playing in St. Louis.

So, yeah, we all know the Chiefs are the only NFL team in the state since the Rams bolted for Los Angeles in 2016, which makes this resolution sort of puzzling. Were lawmakers taking a shot at the Rams? Sending a message to fans in Kansas? Making sure St. Louis was officially supporting the Chiefs?

“For over 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played an important role in the city and the state,” Parson said in a news release. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent our great state in the NFL.”

Parson tweeted the news:

For more than 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs have played an important role in the city and in our state. Today, we signed a resolution designating the Kansas City Chiefs as the official @NFL team of Missouri.



And fans wondered why time was spent on this resolution. Here is how fans responded to Parson:

Zero. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 9, 2019

So you're saying it was a tough choice to make? — TomS (@tpschnittker) July 9, 2019

I hope other states/teams don't realize you are making a big deal out of this... pic.twitter.com/38QBEC4sXW — Nick (@nick_the_nerd) July 10, 2019

St. Louis took one look at Mahomes and was like pic.twitter.com/MC5LOp0XhZ — MisterCDavid (@MisterCDavid) July 9, 2019

Well, yes, since there is only one NFL team in Missouri, which is the Chiefs, so that makes them the NFL team of Missouri. Just like the Blues are Missouri’s hockey team...Was this designation supposed to be symbolic? — Adam Riewer (@AdamRiewer) July 10, 2019

Who was the runner up ?? — craig woodson (@craigwoodson) July 9, 2019

Um... is there another NFL team in MO we should know about? — nineseas ️ (@nineseas) July 10, 2019

How relevant to make this announcement since the Chiefs are the only NFL team in Missouri! #ramsleft3yearsago — Chris (@pattavina_chris) July 9, 2019