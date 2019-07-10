For Pete's Sake
State of Missouri’s resolution on Chiefs is met with puzzlement
Andy Reid on Chiefs without tight end Travis Kelce
What’s next? Will lawmakers in Jefferson City designate the sky is officially blue?
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed a resolution that designates the Kansas City Chiefs as the “official NFL team of Missouri.”
The Senate amended the original language, which said the Chiefs were the official professional football team of Missouri. One can only guess that’s because the XFL will be soon be playing in St. Louis.
So, yeah, we all know the Chiefs are the only NFL team in the state since the Rams bolted for Los Angeles in 2016, which makes this resolution sort of puzzling. Were lawmakers taking a shot at the Rams? Sending a message to fans in Kansas? Making sure St. Louis was officially supporting the Chiefs?
“For over 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played an important role in the city and the state,” Parson said in a news release. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent our great state in the NFL.”
Parson tweeted the news:
And fans wondered why time was spent on this resolution. Here is how fans responded to Parson:
Comments