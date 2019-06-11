Chris Jones expected to be absent from Chiefs mandatory minicamp

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses Tyreek Hill’s situation Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the Tyreek Hill situation during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chiefs' training facility in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the Tyreek Hill situation during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chiefs' training facility in Kansas City.

At least one foundational piece of the Chiefs’ overhauled defense is expected to be absent from the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, who racked up 15 1/2 sacks last season, will likely not be present for the first practice of the three-day minicamp, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones also missed all of the Chiefs’ voluntary team activities this offseason.

According to Rapoport, Jones is expected to miss the entire minicamp.

He could be subject to escalating fines from the team for missing the minicamp practices.

For missing Day 1, the fine is $14,775. Missing Day 2 results in a $29,550 fine, and Day 3 will cost $44,325 for a grand total of $88,650 for missing all three days.

Jones is in the middle of contract extension negotiations that would prevent him from hitting the open market when his rookie deal is up next year.

At the NFL owners’ meetings in March, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said extension talks had started between the two sides.

“There’s a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he’s certainly a guy that we’ve targeted and would love to get done,” Veach said then. “The conversations have started.

“I wouldn’t say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve had two to three of these conversations and they’re getting better.”

Rapoport reported negotiations between the two sides had recently stalled.

At a Special Olympics event in late March, Jones expressed his desire to stay in Kansas City for the long haul.

“I’ve made myself at home, the fans have bought into me, the community has accepted me for who I am and I appreciate that,” Jones said then. “I want to spend the rest of my career here, if that’s possible.”

