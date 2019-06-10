For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes nailed the bat flip after his homer at Big Slick softball game
Patrick Mahomes and Paul Rudd hit home runs at Big Slick softball game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to enjoy himself at the Big Slick weekend events, and (no surprise) fans loved seeing him.
Mahomes hit a long home run at Friday’s softball game at Kauffman Stadium ... after being given a second chance. Spoiler altert: he’s good at softball, too.*
*As if anyone doubted that would be the case
The home run was a no-doubter and Mahomes took a few moments to watch the flight of the ball. Mahomes then had a perfect bat flip as he started his home run trot.
The Royals shared this video clip of the bat flip:
