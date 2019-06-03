What connects Eric Bieniemy, Tony Gonzalez, two Dorseys and Boomer Grigsby?

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. jsleezer@kcstar.com

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot reveals a distinct Chiefs flavor.

Among those announced as nominees Monday is Eric Bieneimy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator who as a Colorado running back in 1990 helped the Buffs capture the national championship and was named a unanimous All-America. Bieniemy finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Tony Gonzalez, who just entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, is a college hall nominee for his career at California. Gonzalez, the Chiefs career reception leader, was a consensus All-America as a tight end in 1996.

Glenn Dorsey, the Chiefs’ first-round draft selection and fifth overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, is a nominee after an outstanding career as a LSU defensive lineman. Former Chiefs wide receiver Elmo Wright, an All-America at Houston and end zone dance pioneer, is on the ballot.

Another Chiefs draft selection, linebacker Boomer Grigsby from Illinois State, has been nominated.

Also nominated is John Dorsey, the sweatshirt-wearing Chiefs general manager from 2013-17. Dorsey, now the Cleveland Browns general manager, was a standout linebacker at Connecticut and was named the Yankee Conference defensive player of the year in 1982 and 1983.





There are 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, inlcuding Bieniemy, Gonzalez, Glenn Dorsey and Wright, and 101 players and 33 coaches from the college division. Grigsby and John Dorsey are nominated in that category.

The ballot goes to more than 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation and current Hall of Fame members for tabulation. The class will be announced at the College Football Playoff championship game in January.

The class usually numbers a dozen or so players and two or three coaches. There were 13 players and two coaches in the 2019 class.

Also nominated for the 2020 class from FBS: Missouri defensive lineman Justin Smith, a first-team All-America in 2000, Oklahoma quarterback and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, Nebraska quarterback and 2001 Heisman winner Eric Crouch.

Other nominees from the college division are quarterback Chris Hegg, the Division II player of the year in 1985 from Truman State, and Terron Jackson, an All-America offensive lineman at Missouri Southern in 1972.