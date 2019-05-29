Former Chiefs running back Horace Belton, who played in KC for Marv Levy, dead at 63

Horace Belton played for Marv Levy with the Chiefs, then played for him in the CFL, too. From Facebook

Horace Belton, a Chiefs running back from the Marv Levy era, has died in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday. He was 63. The death was first reported on the Facebook page of a former teammate.

Belton played for the Chiefs from 1978-1980, appearing in 46 games with six starts. He rushed for 486 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in a 1980 game against the Baltimore Colts. Belton also was a kick return specialist.





Those three seasons in Kansas City comprised the extent of Belton’s NFL career. He spent 1977 with the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes on their Grey Cup championship team, coached by Levy.

Belton was a standout at Southeastern Louisiana University in the 1970s. He finished as the state’s career rushing leader with 3,222 yards and his jersey was retired.