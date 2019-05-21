Chiefs
New Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman’s first NFL trading card off the press
A month ago, wide receiver Mecole Hardman was taken by the Chiefs as their first selection in the NFL Draft.
Tuesday, his first NFL trading card dropped.
On the card, Hardman, the second-round pick from Georgia, is seen running toward the camera in his No. 17 Chiefs jersey.
Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL and NFL Players Association, released the card for online purchase. Prices range from $9.99 and up and the cards will be available at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Hardman was selected No. 56 overall.
