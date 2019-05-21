NFL Draft: Could Kansas City hear its name called as host city this week?

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Denver Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Is the NFL Draft-apalooza coming to Kansas City?

An announcement on futre NFL Draft sites could be made Wednesday, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.

The NFL is expected to announce on Wednesday future draft locations, following Las Vegas for 2020. Among the finalists last time were: Cleveland and Kansas City, along with Denver. 20 teams bid on future drafts and 13 sent reps to scout things out a few weeks ago in Nashville. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2019

Kansas City is among several cities that have submitted a bid to hold the NFL Draft after 2020. Thirteen cities had representatives at the event in Nashville, Tenessee, in April, including a contingent from Kansas City.

Kansas City, Cleveland and Denver were finalists for the event in the previous bid cycle. They lost out to Nashville this year and Las Vegas, set for 2020.

The NFL Draft has transformed from a business meeting at a hotel to a three-day downtown festival that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and is worth tens of millions to the host city.

Philadelphia hosted the event in 2017 and raked in $94 in economic impact. Dallas officials counted $125 million from the 2018 event in their region.

Financial figures for Nashville aren’t available, but 600,000 were estimated to have attended the draft, which was the biggest multi-day event in terms of visitors in the city’s history, according to Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. president and CEO Butch Spyridon.

Eleven million viewers tuned into the first round and 47.5 million watched over the three days on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.