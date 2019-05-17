Chiefs Twitter Q&A: Patrick Peterson, Darron Lee and overtime rules

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says this is the best group of rookies the club has ever had for minicamp during his tenure At the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said that this was the best group of players overall, that he has seen during his tenure in with the Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said that this was the best group of players overall, that he has seen during his tenure in with the Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, most of this week’s questions revolved around Patrick Peterson. And this was before the Arizona Cardinals cornerback was issued a six-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

But my answer to most of the questions remains the same: No, Patrick Peterson is not landing on the Chiefs’ roster anytime soon. The Chiefs haven’t had any discussions with Arizona in the offseason about making a trade, and even if the asking price has gone down with the suspension, I still don’t think either side is going to do anything to move him before at least midway through training camp.

At the earliest, I could see the Chiefs adding him late in training camp once they see how the rest of the roster is shaping up.





So, since the bulk of this week’s questions were about Peterson, I’m going to pose my own question and attempt to answer it.





Q: What’s going on with the Chiefs’ OT rule proposal?





A: I’m so glad you asked! Next week, the NFL is set to evaluate the Chiefs’ overtime rule proposal again. The Chiefs first introduced the proposal at the owners’ meetings, but ultimately took it off the table to adjust it. Initially, the Chiefs wanted to give both teams a possession in overtime, eliminate the coin toss and eliminate overtime in the preseason. As initially submitted, the overtime change would be in effect for both the regular season and the postseason.

But team owner Clark Hunt told me in Phoenix that the Chiefs would likely take the coin toss provision out of the proposal when they resubmit it.

“Based on conversation that the coin toss was an unnecessary distraction to getting the rule passed,” Hunt said in March. “So I think we’ll probably come back without the coin toss as part of it. Try to have something that’s simple and straightforward that we can get passed.”

The spring league meeting will take place from May 20-22 in Key Biscayne, Florida. Expect some resolution on the rule to come out of those meetings.

And with that, let’s get to the questions y’all asked me, rather than just a full story me asking myself questions. If you’ve ever wondered what my writing process is like, it goes something like that.

Who do you think will be starting LBs come Week 1? (Standard 4-3 base) — Blake Molina (@BlakeMo92) May 16, 2019

I tend to think the starting LBs will be WLB: Darron Lee, MLB: Anthony Hitchens, SLB: Damien Wilson. I think the addition of Lee makes Reggie Ragland the odd man out. The Bills’ switch to a 4-3 defense was a significant factor in their willingness to trade Ragland to the Chiefs two years ago. Now that the Chiefs are transitioning to that defense under Steve Spagnuolo, Ragland could be the man without a job again.





What will the Chiefs do with their first-round pick next year? (Assuming that this means that pick will be traded for a cornerback before you hit publish.) — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) May 15, 2019

We both know the Chiefs are going to trade away that pick before I can hit publish on this story. Next year’s class is loaded with elite wide receivers — CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Collin Johnson, to name a few — but I think the Chiefs will have a late first-round pick again next year and won’t be able to nab a top-tier receiver.

I do think they’ll stick with the offense since the defense was addressed so thoroughly this offseason. If they can’t grab a wide receiver, I think it’s possible they go with a tight end or running back. Both appear to be positions of need, and positions that weren’t addressed early in the draft or with major free agency moves this last year.





If Mahomes and Kelce starred in a sitcom, which @Chiefs player would be a mandatory recurring character? — Greg Moore (@MooreGregarious) May 15, 2019

Gehrig Dieter feels like the obvious answer here, but I’m actually going to go with Chase Litton. Litton was the highlight of the quarterbacks’ trip to the regional police academy earlier this week, and he would be hilarious on a sitcom. Sometimes he comes off as Mahomes’ large adult son, and that would make for a very entertaining recurring character on a show. He’d deliver funny one-liners and get involved in hijinks that Mahomes and Kelce would have to get him out of. I’d watch.





Have the chiefs traded for Patrick Peterson yet while you've been taking questions? — Merv87 (@ChiefBrap34) May 16, 2019

Nope, sure haven’t. But between asking for questions and answering this one, Patrick Peterson did get suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. I haven’t heard that that changes anything for the Chiefs. Earlier this week, I was told that there hadn’t been any conversations between the two teams regarding a trade, but obviously Peterson’s asking price would decrease significantly with this suspension. I’m not ruling it out completely, but I also don’t think it’s necessarily happening anytime soon.





With EJ Manuel retiring will the #chiefs look to bring in a veteran qb? — cody hays (@chays88) May 15, 2019

Not with Chad Henne sticking around. The biggest battle at QB will be between Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton for a spot on the practice squad. Litton has the edge with last year spent on the squad, but Shurmur had a productive rookie minicamp. I know, this is the kind of stuff that keeps you on the edge of your seat during training camp.





Do you think Dustin Colquitt will still be on the roster by Week 1 of the regular season? — Jeremy Evan (@jeremyevan0414) May 15, 2019

Yup. I think so. He’s the longest-tenured Chief and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. But, he is expensive for a specialist. The Chiefs could save $2.5 million against the cap if he’s cut. The only way that happens is if UDFA Jack Fox really impresses during training camp. It’s possible, of course, but I still think Colquitt wins out.





Expectations of when the NFL will rule on Hill? Will the Chiefs sign Jones long term? — Kyle Oddo (@bkfl3434) May 15, 2019

Your guess is as good as mine, honestly. The Chiefs aren’t in a rush to decide and they really don’t have a need to make a decision in the near future. I think they’d like to have it sorted out by training camp, and that’s a couple months away. I do think the Chiefs will end up signing Chris Jones to a longterm deal, maybe even midway through this summer. Jones is a foundational piece of the defense, and they have the money to lock him into place and prevent him from hitting free agency next summer.





What’s the chances the Chiefs make another move for the defensive side of the ball before training camp? — Derek Long (@DerekLo93736175) May 15, 2019

It’s always a possibility, but I get the feeling the Darron Lee trade was the last big movement before training camp. Obviously things can change, and the Patrick Peterson suspension may factor in here. But I think it’ll be quiet for a bit. The next time I’d expect the Chiefs to make moves would be late in training camp, once they have a chance to really evaluate the roster and see which — if any — injuries happen.





What does a realistic trade for Patrick Peterson look like? — Joe Germano (@JoeGerm16) May 15, 2019

Glad I waited to answer this question, because the answer’s changed from the time it was asked to the time it’s being answered. I think before the suspension, it’s safe to say the Cardinals wanted a lot for Patrick Peterson, and the Chiefs likely would’ve had to give up the 2020 first-round pick to get him.

Now, though, I think it would only take a 2020 third-round pick. Peterson is undoubtedly an elite corner, but at nearly 29 years old, he’s on the back half of his career. Assuming he stays healthy in 2019, he’d still only be available for 10 games. A year ago, the Eagles landed 28-year-old Golden Tate at the trade deadline for a third-round pick. The receiver ended up playing in eight games for Philadelphia.

With that precedent, I tend to think the most the Chiefs would give up for Peterson would be a third-round pick.

Isn’t it possible the reason that we’re tearing apart the narrative of Game of Thrones is partially because we’re sad to see it end? — Ghost of David Beaty (@FakeDavidBeaty) May 15, 2019

Sure. I’ll be honest though, I’m not a devout Game of Thrones fan. I’ve watched a season and a half over the last year, and I like it, but it’s also hard to keep up with all the characters. So a big part of me really enjoys everyone talking about how dreadful this season has been. Twitter was more insufferable when my timeline was constantly filled over-the-top praise of the show’s plot twists.





Which RB gets the most touches this season? — Ryder (@RoyallyChiefin) May 16, 2019

I’m going Damien Williams. The Chiefs have added to that position group in the offseason with additions like Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson, but I still think Williams is the most reliable back in the bunch. Even if it’s a running-back-by-committee situation, I think he’ll lead the group with touches because he’s the most dynamic and versatile back.

Hyde had 114 carries in six games for Cleveland last year, but he averaged a paltry 3.4 yards per attempt. Williams, though, had 47 carries in the final five games of the season and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. With those stats, I think he’ll end up touching the ball more than Hyde.





Would you consider the woman from Home Alone to be a good mom? She did leave her kid at home while they flew to Paris but she was willing to do whatever to come back. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) May 15, 2019

I almost forgot to answer this. question. But, never fear, I got it in just under the wire. I’m not sure she was a good mom. Look, with that many kids, I can understand her leaving Kevin at home once. Accidents happen. She was frazzled. I would be, too.

One time, my mom forgot to pick me up at school. Things happen. But then she lost track of him again when he ended up in New York. After the first time, I’d put that kid on a leash. Or make him hold my hand or sit next to me everywhere — ESPECIALLY in a crowded airport.

Props to her for doing whatever it took to get back to him, but she shouldn’t have lost him the second time around.

