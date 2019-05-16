These highlights showcase what linebacker Darron Lee can add to Chiefs defense

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee (58) runs the ball after an interception against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit. Two people with direct knowledge of the deal say the New York Jets have agreed to trade linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The deal is pending a physical, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move. It also comes on the same day the team fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and installed coach Adam Gase as the acting GM. AP Photo

The Chiefs added another new piece to their defense with Wednesday’s trade with the Jets for linebacker Darron Lee.

The Star’s Brooke Pryor said Lee is expected to be in the running to be a starter at middle linebacker or weakside linebacker this fall with the Chiefs.

Lee, 24, was the 20th overall pick by the Jets in the 2016 draft.

Let’s look at some highlights.

Here are two interceptions Lee had against the Detroit Lions in the Jets’ season-opening game last year:

In this play, the Jets used Lee as a spy on former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was stopped from breaking free:

Can see Darron Lee spying Tyrod. When Tyrod scrambles Lee shows his ridiculous closing speed. pic.twitter.com/FU6yFaLEu7 — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) September 19, 2016

Lee also shut down this pass play with his speed:

Tampa 2 Darron Lee showing off his closing speed. pic.twitter.com/hKsA4o5bOD — Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) September 14, 2016

And here is a clip of Lee sharing a sack of former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith from a game in 2016: