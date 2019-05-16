Chiefs
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson reportedly suspended by NFL for six games
For months, there has been speculation that Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson has been unhappy with the Cardinals.
He altered his Instagram account to remove a description of playing for the Cardinals and he shared one post that read: “My boys told me to watch out for the snakes in the long grass!”
Speculation on social media and talk radio was rampant that Peterson wanted a trade this offseason and the Chiefs might be interesting in adding the eight-time Pro Bowler to their revamped defense. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Bryant twice tweeted that Peterson was on the verge of joining the Chiefs. Bryant later deleted both tweets.
But Peterson won’t be playing for anyone for the first six games of the 2019 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted that Peterson had been suspended by the NFL. Schefter reported that Peterson had violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
This comes after Peterson, asked to be traded in October, was not at the Cardinals’ voluntary minicamp last month
“It’s voluntary. I communicated with Patrick. We know where he’s at and we know what’s going on,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told NFL.com last month. “Kind of a conversation to keep between ourselves. If he hadn’t communicated and we didn’t know what was going on, I think that would be a different matter. It is a voluntary camp. We know that Patrick wants to be here and wants to be a part of this team.”
