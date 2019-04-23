Patrick Peterson to the Chiefs rumor led to funny and wistful moments from KC fans

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

Chiefs fans got their hopes up Tuesday morning, only to have them dashed a short while later.

On social media, there was talk that Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson’s days in Arizona were numbered.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Bryant then tweeted that Peterson was going to be traded to the Chiefs.





This would have been big if it were true, right? However, The Star’s Brooke Pryor reported that the Chiefs have had no trade discussions with the Cardinals. Zero. Zip. Nada.

Bryant has since deleted the tweet and a mea culpa that acknowledged he was wrong, but here is a screenshot:

And thus ended an exciting morning for Chiefs fans, who thought Peterson would be reunited with Tyrann Mathieu.

Some of the responses upon hearing the news that Peterson won’t be coming to the Chiefs were quite comical. Some fans were disappointed.

This is a sample of what fans said:

Patrick Peterson’s Chiefs career >>> Antonio Brown’s Bills career — Kevin Tompkins (@ktompkinsii) April 23, 2019

This one hurts Field... pic.twitter.com/N4DnMMZIMX — Cooper Danforth (@CEDan4th4Prez) April 23, 2019

Here lies Patrick Peterson to the #Chiefs



10:40 a.m. - 11:03 a.m. https://t.co/JmRSze9PrR — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 23, 2019

Orrrr maybe not...... ‍♂️ — Toby (@TobyMuninger) April 23, 2019

I will not get excited about Patrick Peterson. I will not get excited about Patrick Peterson. I will not get excited about Patrick Peterson. #ChiefsKingdom — All-Star Crew Chris (@ChrisTill1985) April 23, 2019

#Developing story from #Sources: 3 way trade between KC, AZ and SEA. KC acquiring Frank Clark and Patrick Peterson. AZ and SEA will play rock, paper, scissors for all the Chiefs 2019 Draft Picks. More to come. — Andrew Spruill (@AnDREW_XPE) April 23, 2019

If these random tweets that the Chiefs are trading for Patrick Peterson are correct I love them. If not I hate everything about the Internet. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) April 23, 2019

Lol...#Chiefs fans playing the "best friend" role on Patrick Peterson. Just waiting for that relationship status to be changed. #ChiefsKingdom — CitadelChief (@citadelchief) April 23, 2019

Evidently there is no truth to the rumor of Patrick Peterson being traded to the Chiefs. But here should be. There should be. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) April 23, 2019