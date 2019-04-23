For Pete's Sake
Patrick Peterson to the Chiefs rumor led to funny and wistful moments from KC fans
Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves
Chiefs fans got their hopes up Tuesday morning, only to have them dashed a short while later.
On social media, there was talk that Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson’s days in Arizona were numbered.
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Bryant then tweeted that Peterson was going to be traded to the Chiefs.
This would have been big if it were true, right? However, The Star’s Brooke Pryor reported that the Chiefs have had no trade discussions with the Cardinals. Zero. Zip. Nada.
Bryant has since deleted the tweet and a mea culpa that acknowledged he was wrong, but here is a screenshot:
And thus ended an exciting morning for Chiefs fans, who thought Peterson would be reunited with Tyrann Mathieu.
Some of the responses upon hearing the news that Peterson won’t be coming to the Chiefs were quite comical. Some fans were disappointed.
This is a sample of what fans said:
Comments