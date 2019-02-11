Here is what Browns, Chiefs fans are saying about Cleveland signing Kareem Hunt

It’s unlikely that Kareem Hunt will be in uniform for the Browns opener this fall, but on Monday, he signed with Cleveland.
Hunt, who was cut by the Chiefs on Dec. 1 after a video showed him kicking and pushing a woman in a hotel, is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.
A suspension is likely in Hunt’s future, but it’s clear that Cleveland is willing to risk that.
Fans in Cleveland and Kansas City spoke out on Twitter about the signing.
Here is a sample of what Browns fans were saying:
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying:
