For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Here is what Browns, Chiefs fans are saying about Cleveland signing Kareem Hunt

By Pete Grathoff

February 11, 2019 01:36 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt on his offseason incidents

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt speaks briefly on Aug. 4, 2018 during training camp in St. Joseph about his offseason incidents and what he's learned.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt speaks briefly on Aug. 4, 2018 during training camp in St. Joseph about his offseason incidents and what he's learned.
By

It’s unlikely that Kareem Hunt will be in uniform for the Browns opener this fall, but on Monday, he signed with Cleveland.

Hunt, who was cut by the Chiefs on Dec. 1 after a video showed him kicking and pushing a woman in a hotel, is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

A suspension is likely in Hunt’s future, but it’s clear that Cleveland is willing to risk that.

Fans in Cleveland and Kansas City spoke out on Twitter about the signing.

Here is a sample of what Browns fans were saying:

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  