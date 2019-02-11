Here is what Browns, Chiefs fans are saying about Cleveland signing Kareem Hunt

It’s unlikely that Kareem Hunt will be in uniform for the Browns opener this fall, but on Monday, he signed with Cleveland.

Hunt, who was cut by the Chiefs on Dec. 1 after a video showed him kicking and pushing a woman in a hotel, is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

A suspension is likely in Hunt’s future, but it’s clear that Cleveland is willing to risk that.

Fans in Cleveland and Kansas City spoke out on Twitter about the signing.

Here is a sample of what Browns fans were saying:

@Kareemhunt7 to the @Browns!! We’re about to break the league wide open next year!!! Let’s show them who we’ve always meant to be @bakermayfield!!! #dawgpound — Tyrone (@TyIsMostDope) February 11, 2019

pic.twitter.com/B8gEnrSOiB — Wear Orange and Brown and Matter (@FanoftheLand13) February 11, 2019

I am shocked. We’re winning the AFC north next year. #DawgPound https://t.co/BZKWozD1ww — Michael Welsh (@MichaelWelsh9) February 11, 2019

Chubb/Hunt backfield for #TheBrowns next year is gonna be scary good #DawgPound — Cian Collopy. (@Fish_Collopy) February 11, 2019

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying:

Chiefs fan here. Hunt is doing the work off field to show he is learning. He is seeking alcohol and anger mgmt programs, mentoring with his pastor and meeting with women's groups. He deserves the 2nd chance and I wish him well. #ChiefsKingdom — Debbie (@debc8t) February 11, 2019

This Kareem Hunt signing to the Browns just ruined my day and my Chiefs offseason already starting bad. I can’t wait to see what moves we make because we to improve in quite a few areas #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll — Yeeerrr (@gymkilla_pj) February 11, 2019

Chiefs should have never cut Kareem Hunt. Suspended him for the year? Yes. Cut? No. Good pick up by the #Browns



It had to be said.#ChiefsKingdom — 21 Scallywag (@deezylowe) February 11, 2019

I’m disappointed the Chiefs didn’t sign Kareem Hunt back! He would of pushed our offense to another level but I do like what Damien Williams brings. I’m hurt to see he’s playing for the Browns now. I wonder how long his suspension will be #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll — Yeeerrr (@gymkilla_pj) February 11, 2019

Two college suspensions and 3 incidents with Chiefs so this in reality is a 6th chance.



People like to compare it to Tyreek Hill but he had one very bad incident and was give a 2nd chance. Hunt has had multiple chances already. #ChiefsKingdom — Chris (@bballkansas) February 11, 2019