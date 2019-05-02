Tyreek Hill’s attorney, in letter to NFL, denies Chiefs receiver abused son

In an NFL Draft weekend availability, team CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt told reporters he echoed the team's statement on the Tyreek Hill video, saying he was deeply disturbed by the audio. He also reiterated that Hill wasn't with the team.

In a four-page letter sent to the NFL on Thursday, an attorney for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill denies child abuse claims alluded to in a secret audio recording allegedly made by his fiancee in a Dubai airport.

The letter refutes nearly every claim made in the snippets of the 11-minute recording aired on a Kansas City television station late last week.

“He categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline,” Hill’s attorney, Trey Pettlon, wrote in the letter, published by ESPN. “He also denies that he has ever grabbed his son’s arms and pulled them aside to strike him. There have been occasions when Tyreek has tapped his son gently on the chest with his fingers, while his son was crying and said, ‘man up, buddy’ or ‘don’t cry, my man.’ He has said that in a calm voice trying to redirect him.”

The letter comes more than a week after Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe had announced that though he thought a crime was committed, he didn’t have enough evidence to prove who hurt the 3-year-old son of Hill and Crystal Espinal. Immediate calls to Howe’s office, Pettlon and the NFL were not returned.

After the taped recording of the conversation between Hill and Espinal — who is pregnant with twins — aired, Howe re-opened the case. The Star reported on March 15 that a source familiar with the situation said an incident at Hill’s home left the boy with a broken arm.

“Why does (he) say ‘Daddy did it?” Espinal asked Hill in the recording that KCTV-5 obtained and aired on April 25. “A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm.”

In Thursday’s letter, Pettlon described the broken arm as the result of an accident. The letter also addresses allegations that Hill and Espinal both said the other spanked their little boy. Espinal said in the recording that she never used a belt to discipline their child and Hill argued that she did.

Pettlon said the recording was made “during a time when the parties were considering separation and contemplating a custody battle.”

After the couple returned from Dubai, Pettlon told the NFL that the couple exchanged text messages.

“Crystal you know I didn’t cause any bruising or harm to (our son),” Hill reportedly texted to Espinal.

According to Pettlon, Espinal responded: “I know you didn’t. I did. I hurt (our son). I’m the one that did it. I was hurt and mad at you so I blamed you for everything.”

Pettlon said that both parents now understand that corporal punishment is unacceptable. Both parents are cooperating with the Kansas Department for Children and Families and are in family counseling. Hill also is going to individual counseling, Pettlon said in his letter.