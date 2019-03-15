Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged battery

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed to The Star that they are aware of a law enforcement investigation involving wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Star has obtained a police report from the Overland Park Police Department about a battery incident that lists a juvenile as the victim. Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed under “others involved.”

The report is dated Thursday but it’s unclear when the alleged incident took place.

“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in a statement to The Star. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

A source familiar with the situation said Hill’s fiancee has been in contact with Overland Park police. The source said that the incident was against the couple’s 3-year-old son, resulting in a broken arm.

As of Friday afternoon, Hill had not been charged with a crime.

Crystal Espinal, 24, told The Star at the January Pro Bowl in Orlando that she is pregnant with twins.

Hill, 25, is one of the Chiefs’ most prominent players. The team and the star receiver have been discussing a large contract extension that’s expected to make him among the highest-paid players at his position.

Hill has a history of domestic violence. He reportedly punched and choked Espinal, who was then eight weeks pregnant with their son, on Dec. 11, 2014. He was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in August 2015. He received three years probation. The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The conviction was dismissed in August 2018 and ordered to be expunged after he completed his probation requirements.