Former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware finds new home in Indy

Spencer Ware is staying in the AFC.

The former Chiefs running back signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday morning, the team announced.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ware signed for one year and $1.305 million. His deal could pay out as much as $2.05 million with incentives.

Ware, 27, was the Chiefs’ starting running back before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 3 of the 2017 preseason. The injury kept him out the entire year, but he was able to come back in 2018. Ware started two games in the wake of Kareem Hunt’s release, but he didn’t play the final three games of the regular season as he worked through a hamstring injury.

Ware was initially taken by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2013 draft, but he played only one season for the Seahawks. He was the Chiefs’ starter in 2016, and looked to be the future at that position. But the preseason injury derailed that. He wound up appearing in 40 games for the Chiefs since joining the active roster in 2015.

In his final season with the Chiefs, Ware had 51 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns. From the Chiefs’ free-agency acquisition of Carlos Hyde, the extension signed by Damien Williams and the addition of sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson, it was clear Ware wasn’t going to be a part of the Chiefs’ plans at running back.

Instead, former Chiefs executive Chris Ballard, now the Colts’ general manager, scooped Ware up two days after electing not to draft a running back.

In Indianapolis, Ware will join a running back group that includes Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. The Chiefs play host to the Colts on Sunday Night Football, Oct. 6.

