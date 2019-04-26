Chiefs select DB Thornhill with second of two second-round picks in 2019 NFL Draft

Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The Chiefs addressed a need with their second of two second-round picks in the NFL Draft by selecting Virginia cornerback Juan Thornhill at the No. 63 overall spot.

Thornhill finished his Virginia career with 13 interceptions, including six this past season. That tied for the third most in FBS this season. Thornhill was an All-ACC selection.

Thornhill’s strength is pass coverage but he proved to be an able run defender as well. He led the Cavaliers in tackles this season with 98 and was sixth with 4 1/2 tackles for loss.

Cornerbacks were a big part of the second round. After just one was selected in the first round on Thursday, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of the second round.

The Chiefs have now made two second-round selections and still have a third-round pick left Friday night.

This story will be updated.