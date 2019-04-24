Frank Clark’s contract with Chiefs worth $104 million. Here are the details

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

Details have emerged about the contract of Chiefs’ defensive end Frank Clark, who was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this week.

The deal is for $104 million over five years. It included a $19 million signing bonus, with $9.5 million up front and $9.5 million due by April 5, 2020.

Total amount guaranteed: $62,305,000.

Clark will average $20,800,000 over the length of the contract. His base salaries are $805,000 in 2019, $24 million in 2020, $19 million in 2022 and $20.5 million in 2023.

Among Clark’s incentives is $300,000 for reaching 11 1/2 sacks in a season.

The Chiefs and Seahawks reached the agreement on Tuesday. The Seahawks received the Chiefs’ first-round pick this season, No. 29 overall, and a second-round selection in 2020.

The Chiefs also swapped spots with Seattle in this year’s third round. They’ll have the No. 84 overall selection, with the Seahawks selecting at No. 92 overall.

Clark will wear uniform No. 55 for the Chiefs, the same number he wore in Seattle and the number worn by outside linebacker Dee Ford during his stay in Kansas City.