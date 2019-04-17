Mexico’s Azteca Stadium is seen from above, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The NFL has moved the Los Angeles Rams’ Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium. (AP Photo/Christian Palma) AP

At least one date and time of the Chiefs’ 16-game slate is known.

The Chiefs will take on the L.A. Chargers in a Week 11 tilt in Mexico City, the league announced Wednesday morning. The game, played at Estadio Azteca, is slated to kickoff Nov. 18 at 7:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football.

The rest of the Chiefs’ regular season schedule will be announced tonight at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

A year ago, the Chiefs were scheduled to take on the L.A. Rams at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 19 on Monday Night Football, but poor field conditions partially caused by Shakira concerts at the venue forced the game to be moved to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The Chiefs then got a Thanksgiving-week bye.

Like last year, the Chiefs will be the away team and won’t have to give up a home game for the international matchup.

Landing another game in Mexico City was a priority for the globally minded Chiefs’ organization, but team owner Clark Hunt was surprised to grab a spot in this year’s game.

“That was not something I anticipated because I knew the teams that would be available, in the rotation to play there (in Mexico),” Hunt said at league meetings in Arizona. “I was surprised that the Chargers were OK with playing a Divisional opponent there.

“We’re certainly excited about it and were looking forward to it last year. I know a lot of our fans were looking forward to it and hopefully they’ll come down there and cheer us on to victory.”





This time around, the Chiefs look to benefit from a more stable environment than the one they would’ve entered a year ago.

“I’d say there’s a little sort of tangible benefit that we’re going in last year right after the new government came into power, which (raised) a lot of questions,” team president Mark Donovan said at league meetings. “How would they deal? What’s the situation? How would that first event be? So there’s a benefit there that we’ve got a full year.

“Everybody talked about the field, but there were other things going on there at the same time. So I think all of that being more stable and situated (is a positive).”

