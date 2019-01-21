Let’s try this again: Chiefs slated for 2019 game in Mexico City

Maybe second time’s the charm.

Months after their Monday night tilt with the LA Rams was moved from Mexico City, the Chiefs are scheduled to take on the AFC West rival Chargers at Estadio Azteca in 2019.

Like the 2018 game, the Chiefs will be the visiting team, and the date will be set when the schedule is revealed this spring.

The Chiefs were supposed to play at the Mexico City stadium in Week 11, but concerns over player safety caused by poor field conditions forced a last minute move to the LA Coliseum.

Even in the wake of the move, team CEO Clark Hunt said he wouldn’t be concerned about scheduling other games at the stadium.





“I wouldn’t be hesitant at all,” Hunt said in November. “Usually when you have something like this happen, the correct measures are taken and the chances of having a repeat with the field being a problem, that’s not going to happen going forward. I hope we will have an opportunity to play down there. … “The hope is that we’ll be able to play more games down there, hopefully in 2019 and beyond.”





Other international NFL games announced included four games in the United Kingdom: Panthers-Buccaneers, Bears-Raiders, Bengals-Rams, and Texans-Jaguars.