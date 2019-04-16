Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

The Chiefs’ schedule for this fall will be unveiled on Wednesday when the NFL reveals all teams’ schedules on NFL Network. A day later, the Chiefs will open their single-game ticket window.

Opponents for each team and some games are already known. The Chiefs and L.A. Chargers will play in Mexico City this season as part of the Chargers’ home schedule, for instance.

And the Chiefs’ home opponents this season are known to be the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Chargers, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Their road opponents are the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Dates and times for these games will be unveiled live on the NFL Network’s show at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Chiefs season ticket holders will have a presale on Thursday at 8 a.m., and the team will notify those who qualify via email.





Also, Jackson County taxpayers will have a special ticket allotment from which they can purchase single-game tickets beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office. This period will last through April 26 at 5 p.m. A form of identification that includes the photo of the buyer and a personal 2018 Jackson County, Missouri property tax receipt is required.

Public sales of tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m. at www.Chiefs.com. A season parking pass is $300 in advance or $40 per game when purchased in advance.