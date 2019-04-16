Chiefs coach Andy Reid, left, and general manager Brett Veach flank newly signed safety Tyrann Mathieu on Thursday in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

In the latest episode of SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s sports podcast, Blair Kerkhoff chats with Vahe Gregorian about the Chiefs. Also, Sam McDowell stops by to talk about Sporting KC and the team’s recent match against the Red Bulls.

