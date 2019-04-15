Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says he’s working his way back from offseason ankle surgery

Tech fans greet Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, at Final Four Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the Final Four in Minneapolis to see his Texas Tech Red Raiders and Travis Kelce joined his teammate at the game on April 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the Final Four in Minneapolis to see his Texas Tech Red Raiders and Travis Kelce joined his teammate at the game on April 6, 2019.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce entered the Chiefs training facility on Monday without a walking boot.

That’s progress.

Kelce underwent ankle surgery after this past season ended with a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

“The ankle is getting there,” Kelce said. “Finally got the boot off, it feels good.”





Kelce said he didn’t know when he’ll practice. Chiefs began the first phase of their organized team activites, commonly known as OTAs, on Monday with conditioning and film review. Players can work out on the field on their own but not with the team’s coaches, per NFL rules.

“I wish I could do everything right now,” Kelce said.





Kelce finished with a career-high 103 receptions, 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and didn’t miss time due to an injury.