So the Chiefs are done in free agency, right? Not so fast, say Andy Reid, Brett Veach

The Chiefs have already had a splashy free agency, with the signing of safety Tyrann Mathieu in the first week of the new league year.





Since then, the club has added defensive end Alex Okafor, linebacker Damien Wilson and cornerback Bashaud Breeland — not to mention running back Carlos Hyde, who signed before free agency officially opened.

But even with such additions, including “the Honey Badger” to anchor their new-look defense under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs might not be done making moves just yet.

“You know Brett, he keeps his eyes open on everything and he’s very aggressive,” coach Andy Reid said at the league’s annual coaches breakfast in Arizona. “I wouldn’t doubt it. I don’t know who it is, but I wouldn’t put it past him.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Naturally, Veach was coy when asked if there were any big moves in the pipeline.

“This year, I think we’ll be able to listen to calls and potentially move up or back,” Donovan said, citing the team’s first round pick and two second-round picks in each of the next two drafts. “We can talk to other teams, and it allows for an array of options.

Now just because you have the draft capital, it doesn’t mean something is going to happen. You can’t just make a move to make a move. But if something makes a lot sense, then we’ll have some dialogue with other teams. … It can certainly turn into an exciting next few weeks here.”

A year ago, Veach traded up to land Breeland Speaks earlier in the second round in his first draft as general manager. And two years ago, he helped the Chiefs move up to take Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.