Battery investigation involving Tyreek Hill is ‘still ongoing’ Johnson County DA says

An investigation into an alleged battery involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is still ongoing, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Hill has been involved in the investigation of a battery incident, recorded in an Overland Park Police Department report that lists a juvenile as the victim. Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, 24, is listed under “others involved.”

The report was dated Thursday but it was unclear when the incident took place.

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed to The Star that they are aware of a law enforcement investigation involving Hill, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families said it is investigating.

A source familiar with the situation said Hill’s fiancee has been in contact with Overland Park police. The source said that the incident was against the couple’s 3-year-old son, resulting in a broken arm.

The Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office have declined to discuss details of the case.

In a written statement Monday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said his office “has received numerous requests for information about the Overland Park Police Department’s investigation of allegations regarding Tyreek Hill.

“While we understand the public’s concern, the investigation is still ongoing,” Howe’s statement said.

“It would be irresponsible to make definitive ‘official’ statements before the investigation is complete.”

Howe’s office declined to comment further.

As of Monday morning, Hill had not been charged with a crime.

Hill told The Star at the January Pro Bowl in Orlando that Espinal is pregnant with twins.

KCTV 5 has obtained another Overland Park police report from March 5 on a report of child abuse or neglect. That report was closed three days later when authorities declined to prosecute, according to KCTV 5’s report.

Hill, 25, is one of the Chiefs’ most prominent players. The team and the star receiver have been discussing a large contract extension that’s expected to make him among the highest-paid players at his position.

Hill has a history of domestic violence.

He reportedly punched and choked Espinal, who was then eight weeks pregnant with their son, on Dec. 11, 2014. He was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in August 2015. He received three years probation. The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The conviction was dismissed in August 2018 and ordered to be expunged after he completed his probation requirements.