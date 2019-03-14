How a wild offseason has affected the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds for next season

The Chiefs’ roster embraced some significant changes over the past 48 hours.

Their Super Bowl odds did not.

Despite moving on from veteran defensive leaders Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Eric Berry earlier this week, the Chiefs remain a favorite to win next year’s NFL championship game.

Kansas City is listed at 8-to-1 to win the 2020 Super Bowl, per BetOnline. Those are tied for the best odds on the sheet, along with the New England Patriots, who are also 8-to-1.





The Chiefs released Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection; they traded Ford, a Pro Bowl player last year, to San Francisco for a 2020 second-round pick; and they cut Berry. They also lost cornerback Steven Nelson to free agency — Nelson signed with the Steelers this week.

On the flip side, they’ve acquired safety safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Damien Wilson in free agency.

A lot of movement .... with some yet to come.

The stabilizer in the Vegas odds is the quarterback. Patrick Mahomes won the league’s MVP award in his first year as a starter. He threw 50 touchdowns.

The top three championship contenders have some of the most elite passers in the game.

New Orleans trails only New England and Kansas City at 9-to-1 odds, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (10-to-1), Chicago Bears (14-to-1) and Cleveland Browns (14-to-1). After their flurry of moves this week, the Browns saw a big jump in their Super Bowl odds. They opened at 33-to-1 on Jan. 16 but moved to 12-to-1 after acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. They’ve since settled at 14-to-1.

The next closest AFC West foe is the Los Angeles Chargers, seventh on the list at 16-to-1. The Raiders received a sizable bump after adding Antonio Brown, moving from 100-to-1 to 40-to-1. The Broncos are 50-to-1.