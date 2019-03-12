Chiefs continue to reshape defense with trade to send Dee Ford to 49ers for 2020 pick

The Chiefs’ defensive overhaul intensified Tuesday night, this time with a trade sending pass rusher Dee Ford to the 49ers.

Ford, who was franchise tagged by the organization a week ago, will go to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, a source confirmed to The Star.





According to a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the deal is in line to be a five-year contract worth $87.5 million.

With Ford gone, the Chiefs are down both of their top pass rushers from a season ago after releasing veteran linebacker Justin Houston on Sunday. But the moves have also freed up nearly $30 million in cap space. $14 million of that went to signing Tyrann Mathieu, but with Ford’s trade, the Chiefs have an additional $15.4 million in cap space to work with in free agency.

Ford’s future in the organization was put into doubt when the Chiefs hired defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in the wake of Bob Sutton’s firing. Spagnuolo intends to implement a 4-3 defense, essentially eliminating Ford’s outside linebacker position.

Ford, 27, played weakside defensive end at Auburn, but as an undersized defensive end by NFL standards, his fit on Spagnuolo’s line wasn’t automatic.

“Still kind of assessing that,” Spagnuolo said in Feburary when asked about Ford’s fit in the defense. “The one thing he can do, and we all know this, he is an explosive football player that makes a lot of plays. He’s had some production and if he is here with us, I’ll be excited to have him and be excited to work with him.”

Ford is coming off his best — and most complete — season with the Chiefs. In 16 games as a starter, Ford amassed 13 sacks to go with 51 tackles and seven forced fumbles.

He finishes his five-year Chiefs career with 129 career tackles and 30.5 sacks.