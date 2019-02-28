The awkward reality of Justin Houston and the Chiefs this offseason

One day, Justin Houston will be invited back to Arrowhead Stadium. He’ll wear a suit. Clark Hunt will be there, at midfield during halftime. He’ll present a framed jersey. The PA announcer will go on and on about one of the best defensive players in a franchise history full of good ones.
He’ll watch as his name is officially added to the Chiefs’ ring of honor.
It’ll be a nice moment, and well deserved, and when it happens the awkwardness of the moment will have been forgiven if not forgotten.
Because right now, neither player nor team has done enough for the other, which means that with the Chiefs closer to the Super Bowl than any point in Houston’s life, he is now a member of the team in technical terms only.
He is an unwanted star player or, if you prefer, a former star who no longer fits.
The offseason began with at least a crumb of hope that the Chiefs could keep Houston. It would have required some combination of creativity, restructuring, faith and luck. The Chiefs’ defense is a wicked mix of aging, expensive, and ineffective.
Houston is the first two in full, and enough of the third that a line of the right dominoes needed to fall for him to stay. It would appear that has not happened.
The Chiefs are shopping Houston, and now doing so publicly, with general manager Brett Veach telling reporters at the NFL Combine that “there’s a lot of dialogue.”
Let’s be clear: receiving assets in exchange for a player they would likely have to cut anyway would be a tremendous success for the Chiefs.
Let’s be clear: Houston has probably played his last game for the Chiefs. The team could save $14 million in cap space with him somewhere else. He’s a good player, but not that good, not anymore, and the team has too many other priorities.
That’s the biggest development of the offseason so far — an all-time franchise great is likely on the way out just as the team reached the precipice of the Super Bowl and is finally remaking its defense.
This is simultaneously neither side’s fault and both side’s fault. You can blame either, blame both, blame none. Whatever you want, you can make a logical argument. Watch.
The Chiefs’ fault: they failed to surround him with enough talent.
Not the Chiefs’ fault: they paid him well.
Houston’s fault: he was too often injured with production unworthy of the new riches.
Not Houston’s fault: he earned that contract.
Whatever. None of that matters because here’s reality:
In four years on his rookie contract, Houston missed just five games, made 48 1/2 sacks, 234 tackles, 57 for a loss, and hit quarterbacks 67 times.
Then he signed a contract worth $101 million and $52.5 million guaranteed, and in the four years since he has missed 20 games, made 30 sacks, 147 tackles, 39 for a loss, and hit quarterbacks 51 times. Using Pro Football Focus’ metrics, he was worse against the run in 2018 than any previous season.
In a league without a salary cap, the Chiefs’ best defense would be with Houston back. The one thing they did well last year was pass rush, and Houston was an important part of that.
But in this version of reality, Houston is no longer worth the hit. The Chiefs have no good options with safety Eric Berry’s contract — more on that soon — and will likely retain Dee Ford (now the team’s top edge rusher) with the franchise tag.
Cap space is precious, and the franchise tag means the money can’t be spread out over multiple years. The Chiefs are negotiating extensions for Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones, and hope to extend Patrick Mahomes’ deal in a year.
Houston refused to restructure his contract. That’s his right, and what most in league circles expected. But once that happened, the dye was cast.
Perhaps most notably, this means Veach and his front office have to be right about Breeland Speaks, last year’s No. 46 overall pick. Speaks was largely unproductive as a rookie, but should benefit more than anyone else from the arrival of new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
The general plan on defense is to get bigger and tougher. Houston is among the Chiefs’ strongest players (he has this superhero trick where he moves men 30 pounds heavier with his hands) but there are no perfect solutions for the team’s needs.
They are trying to build a sufficient defense around two stars, several good players, and a lot of holes — all without a high first-round pick or ample cap space, but with the looming urgency of their unicorn quarterback now perhaps in the last year of his rookie contract.
If an easy path existed, it would’ve already been taken, and the issue of Houston playing somewhere else next year would be laughable.
Difficult decisions are made every offseason, these solutions to problems that teams wish hadn’t formed.
Houston has come to define the Chiefs in many ways, good and bad — uber talented, among the league’s best when going right, but slowed too often by circumstance and ultimately unsuccessful in the playoffs.
The hope would be that trading him is a needed if uncomfortable step in redefining the franchise.
