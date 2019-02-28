Offensive linemen, running backs meet with Chiefs at NFL Combine

The first round of player interviews with media kicked off Thursday at the NFL Combine.

The Chiefs met with at least a handful of versatile offensive linemen, including Nate Davis (Charlotte), Dalton Risner (K-State), Lamont Gaillard (Georgia) and Connor McGovern (Penn State).

“I shook Andy Reid’s hand probably three or four times,” Risner said.

The Chiefs also have an official meeting scheduled with Ole Miss offensive lineman Greg Little.

The Chiefs did a significant amount of research in the running backs group, meeting with prospects Nick Brossette (LSU), Miles Sanders (Penn State), Justice Hill (Oklahoma State), Tayveon Williams (Texas A&M), Dexter Williams (Notre Dame) and Mike Weber (Ohio State).

Earlier in the day, general manager Brett Veach said he also liked Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, who checks in at 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds.

“He’s a good player and a tough, physical runner, and I think he would fit in well with our running back crew,” Veach said. “We certainly like bigger backs. I think you guys know that are in the KC area, I kind of have a thing for 220-pound backs that can run and catch and block, and he fits that bill so he’s certainly an intriguing player.”

Chiefs methodical in adding to QB room

The Chiefs have an MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, but that didn’t stop Veach from adding to the quarterback room.

The Chiefs signed free-agent quarterback EJ Manuel along three other free agents earlier this week.

For Veach and coach Andy Reid, the decision to bring in Manuel wasn’t one the organization took lightly.

“I thought EJ fit well in the room,” coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “I’m sensitive to that. Who you put in the room. That’s a room where they’re a lot of things exposed offensively, and so you want to make sure you have the right personalities in there. I thought EJ. fit into that. I think he’ll be a nice addition. He’s a pro. He’s got a good reputation throughout the league with the teams he’s been with.”

Prior to signing with the Chiefs, Manuel was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2013 draft with the No. 16 overall pick. He last saw game action in 2017 when he played for the Raiders and started one game. In two appearances with the Raiders, the Florida State product completed 24 of 43 attempts for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kpassagnon, Hitchens in 4-3

Taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon played on defense in just three games last year.

In those three games, the Villanova product recorded just three combined tackles.

But Veach believes Kpassagnon will have a bigger impact in new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system.

“I think this scheme change will be good for him,” Veach said Thursday at the NFL Combine. “I think him and Breeland (Speaks) are more of your traditional 4-3 D-ends, and I think that we’re excited for Steve and Brendan Daly to get their hands on Tanoh and Breeland and see what they can do.”

Kpassagnon and Speaks aren’t the only defensive players who figure to find better fits in the change from the 3-4 to the 4-3.

Veach also cited middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens as one of the players who should benefit from the switch.

Hitchens struggled in coverage at times last season and sometimes looked hesitant in stopping the run, but Veach believes the change will be a good fit for the former Cowboy.

“I do think playing in a four-down scheme is certainly going to play into his skillset,” Veach said. “But he’s a good football player, and when Steve came in, there was a handful of guys that he mentioned off the bat and Anthony was one of them. However Steve decides to use him, mike or will (linebacker), I can certainly see a lot of production out of Anthony Hitchens.

“He’s one of those guys that you can’t speak enough about him because of how he’s wired and what type of person he is.”

The Star’s Alex Schiffer contributed to this report