These players could fit Chiefs’ needs in later rounds of draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. says

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. held a conference call with reporters on Tuesday ahead of next week’s NFL Combine and as usual, showed why he’s one of the leading voices on the NFL’s biggest offseason event.

Kiper Jr. offered some thoughts on possible fits for the Chiefs on the second and third days of the draft, where the team will likely seek help on both the offensive and defensive lines. His latest draft projection has the Chiefs taking Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram with the No. 29 pick in the first round.

Here are some names Kiper said could be on the Chiefs’ radar later in the draft:

Connor McGovern, Penn State: He left Happy Valley a year early to declare for the NFL Draft and was Kiper’s top draft-eligible guard when he announced his intentions. McGovern was an all-Big Ten player at right guard this past season and played exclusively at center as a sophomore. He would give the Chiefs some depth behind Mitch Morse and Mitchell Schwartz. McGovern is listed at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds.

Dru Samia, Oklahoma: A second-team All-American in 2018, Samia has blocked for a pair of Heisman winners in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, while splitting time at right guard and right tackle, which gives him some versatility. Samia did not give up a sack in 2018 and was chosen offensive lineman of the year in the Big 12.

Nate Davis, Charlotte: At 6-foot-3 and coming from a smaller school like Charlotte, Davis is a player who will likely be on the board for the Chiefs at some point. That doesn’t mean he’s not worth taking. Davis played primary at right guard in college and helped the 49ers offense rank in the top half of Conference USA.

Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State: Bradbury won the Rimington Trophy, given to the top center in college football, in December and has had quite the career after signing as a tight end out of high school. Bradbury blocked for quarterback Ryan Finley, one of the top prospects in the draft, and is considered fundamentally sound and an elite pass-blocker. There’s a chance he’s off the board by the time the Chiefs pick in the second round.

Michael Jordan, Ohio State: Not the basketball legend or the actor, Jordan joins Samia and Bradbury in the group of linemen who blocked for elite quarterbacks in college. That would translate well for the Chiefs, given the importance of protecting Patrick Mahomes. A two-time All-American, Jordan has an elite frame at 6-foot-7 and played and started in all 41 games of his career, including as a true freshman. Jordan played both guard and center at Ohio State and could even play tackle if needed, making his versatility another attractive trait about him.

Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois: A St. Louis native, Saunders is a small school prospect who stands 6-2 and weighs about 300 pounds. He’s been linked to the Chargers and Raiders and had a good showing at the Senior Bowl. Saunders is an elite athlete who rushed for 800 yards as a high school senior and became a small Internet sensation when he was taped doing back flips at the Senior Bowl.