Chiefs

Chiefs’ run on offensive linemen from Canada continues with Justin Senior

By Blair Kerkhoff

February 19, 2019 12:44 PM

Offensive lineman Justin Senior runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He attended as a top prospect out of Mississippi State.
Offensive lineman Justin Senior runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He attended as a top prospect out of Mississippi State. Associated Press
Offensive lineman Justin Senior runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He attended as a top prospect out of Mississippi State. Associated Press

The Chiefs have added another offensive lineman from Canada to their roster.

Justin Senior, a sixth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, announced on social media that he had signed with the Chiefs. The team confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Senior is a tackle from Montreal, Quebec. Chiefs fifth-year guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff is from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec.

Unlike Duvernay-Tardif, who played at McGill University in Montreal, Senior left home to attend college. He started at right tackle for three seasons at Mississippi State and was named the team’s top offensive lineman in his final season.

Also on the Chiefs’ roster is offensive lineman Ryan Hunter from North Bay, Ontario.

Senior didn’t play for the Seahawks or the Edmonton Eskimos, who selected him in the Canadian Football League draft that year. He was placed on injured reserve before the season and was released with an injury settlement. He was out of pro football last year.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989.

  Comments  