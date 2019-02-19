Chiefs’ run on offensive linemen from Canada continues with Justin Senior

The Chiefs have added another offensive lineman from Canada to their roster.

Justin Senior, a sixth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, announced on social media that he had signed with the Chiefs. The team confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Senior is a tackle from Montreal, Quebec. Chiefs fifth-year guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff is from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Unlike Duvernay-Tardif, who played at McGill University in Montreal, Senior left home to attend college. He started at right tackle for three seasons at Mississippi State and was named the team’s top offensive lineman in his final season.





Also on the Chiefs’ roster is offensive lineman Ryan Hunter from North Bay, Ontario.

Senior didn’t play for the Seahawks or the Edmonton Eskimos, who selected him in the Canadian Football League draft that year. He was placed on injured reserve before the season and was released with an injury settlement. He was out of pro football last year.