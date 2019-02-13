Chiefs owner Clark Hunt takes over as NFL finance committee chairman

Clark Hunt has a new role within the NFL.

The Chiefs CEO and chairman has been named the chairman of the NFL’s finance committee, replacing the late Bob McNair, the former owner of the Houston Texans who died in November.

During my decades in the @nfl the finance committee was the most significant and powerful league committee and I am told it still is - I worked with @chiefs Clark Hunt on many league matters and I believe that he is a phenomenal choice to be its chairman. https://t.co/Uoc1qRmgqJ — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) February 13, 2019

Hunt, who has been on the financial committee for seven years, was previously the chairman of the NFL’s international committee.

There are seven other owners on the league’s financial committee, including New England’s Robert Kraft and Atlanta’s Arthur Blank.

Hunt is also a member of the compensation, the digital media and the conduct committees. He’ll also remain a member of the international committee.