Chiefs owner Clark Hunt takes over as NFL finance committee chairman

By Brooke Pryor

February 13, 2019 05:53 PM

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

Clark Hunt is entering his 11th full season as Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.
By
Clark Hunt is entering his 11th full season as Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.
By

Clark Hunt has a new role within the NFL.

The Chiefs CEO and chairman has been named the chairman of the NFL’s finance committee, replacing the late Bob McNair, the former owner of the Houston Texans who died in November.

Hunt, who has been on the financial committee for seven years, was previously the chairman of the NFL’s international committee.

There are seven other owners on the league’s financial committee, including New England’s Robert Kraft and Atlanta’s Arthur Blank.

Hunt is also a member of the compensation, the digital media and the conduct committees. He’ll also remain a member of the international committee.

Brooke Pryor

