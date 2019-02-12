Matt House leaving Kentucky for Chiefs linebackers job — no really this time

The Chiefs have a linebackers coach.

No, seriously.

Days after Kentucky announced that defensive coordinator Matt House was staying with the school following reports he was headed to Kansas City, the Wildcats have now confirmed House is indeed departing for the Chiefs.

Confused? Here’s a quick recap.

On Feb. 8, ESPN’s Field Yates reported House, who spent three seasons with Kentucky, was expected to join the Chiefs as the linebackers coach. But the next day, Kentucky announced House was going to stay with the program. According to an NFL Network report, Kentucky was set to negotiate a buyout for House, but then decided against it.

Now, though, it appears the Wildcats have changed their minds. The school confirmed through Louisville TV station WHAS that House was leaving for the Kansas City.

The Chiefs will pay House’s $150,000 buyout to allow him join Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive staff. The defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, House was UK’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2016.





House also spent time with the Panthers (2008) and on Spagnuolo’s Rams from 2009-11. House was a quality control coach and defensive line assistant coach with the Rams.

He also made collegiate coaching stops at Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Florida International.