Chiefs defensive assistants in flux, Kentucky defensive coordinator House remaining at post

The Chiefs are still in need of a linebackers coach.

The University of Kentucky confirmed that defensive coordinator Matt House is remaining with the university days after an ESPN report surfaced that he was joining Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s staff as the linebackers coach.

Former Chiefs linebackers coach Mike Smith, who coached the position for three seasons, took a similar position with the Packers in late January. Mark Deleone, who was responsible for the Chiefs inside linebackers, took the same post with the Chicago Bears.

Though House isn’t joining the staff, the Chiefs have been rumored to add two other assistants with connections to Spagnuolo. Earlier Saturday, it was reported that Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly was headed to Kansas City. It’s also been reported that Jacksonville assistant David Merritt is also headed to the Chiefs as a secondary coach.

The Chiefs haven’t confirmed either of those hires.