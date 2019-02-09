Chiefs could add another defensive assistant with Spagnuolo connection

Steve Spagnuolo is working more of his connections to fill out the Chiefs’ defensive coaching staff.

Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly is expected to join the Chiefs in a similar role, according to a report from the Boston Globe.

Spagnuolo first hired Daly as a defensive line coach in 2009 when he was the head coach of the Rams. That time around, Spagnuolo hired Daly, then an assistant with the Vikings, after just a phone interview because he was worried another team would scoop him up. The two worked together from 2009-11.

“He’s a great person,” Daly told The Star of Spagnuolo last week.. “He relates to (players) as people extremely well. He understands, he figures out what makes each individual tick. I would say. Has a very good way of relating to them.

“And he has a way of explaining things schematically to simplify and get them to understand kind of the concept and the overall logic for what you’re doing as opposed to rotely memorizing calls, running defenses.”

Daly has been with the Patriots since 2014 and been the defensive line coach since 2015. Prior to his time with New England, Daly made stops at a Florida high school as a line coach and at Drake, Villanova, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Illinois State and the Vikings.

Britt Reid, son of coach Andy Reid, coached the Chiefs’ defensive line last season.

Spagnuolo is also reportedly adding former Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach David Merritt in a similar position and Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House as the linebackers coach.

The Chiefs haven’t confirmed any of the additions, but expect to have the defensive staff finalized in the near future.

“Coach (Andy) Reid and Steve are working through that now,” general manager Brett Veach said earlier this week of the hires. “I know that they’ve had conversations with a bunch of different candidates at different positions.”