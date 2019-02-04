Chiefs

Kansas City, New Orleans contribute to lower Super Bowl TV ratings

By Blair Kerkhoff

February 04, 2019 12:15 PM

Saints fans march through New Orleans to boycott Super Bowl LIII

New Orleans Saints fans still aren't over the officiating in the NFC Championship, as the took to the streets to protest the Rams taking on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.
By
Up Next
New Orleans Saints fans still aren't over the officiating in the NFC Championship, as the took to the streets to protest the Rams taking on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.
By

The Super Bowl overnight television ratings hit a 10-year low, and the game didn’t rate as well in Kansas City as previous Super Bowls.

Kansas City’s 46.4 rating topped the national number of 44.9 for the New England Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on CBS. Kansas City was 20th of the top 56 markets.

Last year, Kansas City ranked 10th with a 52.2 rating for the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Patriots.

The biggest drop in one market belonged to New Orleans. Saints fans turned their back on the game, pledging to not watch after a controversial no-call that went against their team helped pave the way for the Rams’ victory in the NFC Championship Game.

New Orleans finished last among the 56 markets with a 26.1 rating. Last year, New Orleans was the seventh-ranked market at 53.0.

The Chiefs likely would have improved the national numbers had they won the AFC Championship Game, The Patriots’ overtime victory at Arrowhead Stadium was the second most-watched AFC title game since 1977.

Boston was the top market for Sunday’s game at 57.1 followed by Buffalo, N.Y., and Richmond, Va.

This was the lowest-rated Super Bowl since the Pittsburgh Steelers-Arizona Cardinals game in 2009, and marked the fourth straight year the game’s overnight ratings declined.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989.

  Comments  