The game the NFL deserved: Patriots beat Rams 13-3, win a snoozer Super Bowl

Of course this is how Super Bowl LIII would end.
A mind-numbingly boring game capped by a Tom Brady-quarterbacked and Bill Belichick-schemed game-winning drive. Plus, a game-sealing interception by Stephon Gilmore and an insurance field goal by Stephen Goskowski.
Those scrappy underdogs did it again.
With a 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams, the dynastic Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl since 2002, making Brady the oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl. Brady earned his sixth ring, Belichick his eighth. They won their first together in 2002.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This one was the ironic end to the 2018 season. A year defined by explosive offenses all came down to a defensive struggle and a punt-fest.
Until the Rams finally converted a third down — their first in nine tries — on an 18-yard pass in the third quarter, the most banner-worthy moment of the night was Johnny Hekker’s record-setting 65-yard punt for the Rams, good for the longest in Super Bowl history, and Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal for the Pats.
In fact, most of the highlights Sunday night came from Hekker and his Patriots counterpart.
By early in the fourth quarter, Hekker had amassed 378 yards on eight punts. Meanwhile Ryan Allen had five punts for 215 yards.
And to think, we were a no-call and an offsides flag away from an electrifying showdown between the NFL’s MVP and the runner-up.
The Chiefs were so close to playing in this game, and had they made it instead of the Patriots, the new MVP — as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Saturday night — might have given the world more offense.
Instead, we got this.
Not that Brady was apologizing afterward.
“We just kept fighting and finally got a touchdown,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said. “Our defense played their best game of the year.”
With Todd Gurley, the league’s second-highest paid running back, on the sideline more than he was on the field, the Rams’ offense sputtered for most of the night. And when it finally seemed they were capable of making a late fourth-quarter surge, Rams quarterback Jared Goff followed up a near-touchdown strike to Brandin Cooks with a goal-line interception into the arms of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Ballgame.
On paper, the Rams came into the game with one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. Between running back Gurley and Goff throwing to a trio of talented receivers in Cooks, Josh Reynolds and Robert Woods, it seemed like the squad relocated from St. Louis in 2016 would be able to do something against the Patriots.
Instead, L.A. never seemed to find a rhythm. At halftime, the Rams had only 57 yards and two first downs. By the end of the third quarter, it wasn’t much better: 124 yards and six first downs. L.A. did have three points, courtesy of former Missouri Western kicker Greg Zuerlein’s record-setting 53-yard field goal.
In a game void of eye-popping plays, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman often felt like the lone bright spot of offense. He catalyzed the Patriots’ offense with 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named Super Bowl MVP.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had the longest play for either team when he hauled in a 29-yard reception to set up running back Sony Michel’s two-yard touchdown run.
Much like the second, the first half will be remembered more for what it lacked than what it contained.
It was a two-quarter snoozefest where one team had 57 yards and no third-down conversions and the other had a single field goal.
In a demonstration of futility and absurdity, Brady’s first pass was picked off and Gostkowski had the first missed field goal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium all season. Kickers were 31-of-31 before he sent one barely wide left from 46 yards out.
Everything about Super Bowl LIII was underwhelming. Unless, of course, you were one of the thousands of Patriots fans that turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into Gillette South.
“This is a dream come true for all of us,” Brady said.
The week leading up to Sunday’s game was mostly devoid of fresh storylines, a byproduct of the Patriots’ frequent trips to the season finale. And the focus on the no-call against L.A. in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints seemed to detract from the buzz around the Rams.
Then, when the stadium and millions of viewers around the world got a reprieve from the lack of excitement through 30 minutes, they were rewarded with what social media mostly deemed a mediocre halftime performance that featured Maroon 5, Big Boi, Spongebob, a drumline and an Atlanta choir.
And with a missed 48-yard field goal from the kicker who had been nothing but automatic all season, the game — and the 2018 season — would soon mercifully come to a close.
Comments