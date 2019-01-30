‘Absolutely not’: NFL’s Goodell never considered overturning Rams’ win over Saints

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell touched on a variety of topics Wednesday in his annual Super Bowl-week state of the league address.

It didn’t take long before he was asked about the no-call late in the Jan. 20 NFC Championship Game between the L.A. Rams and New Orleans Saints. A seemingly obvious pass-interference infraction was not whistled against the Rams, leading to renewed outcry over the league’s on-field rules and uneven enforcement.

“We understand the frustration of the fans,” Goodell said. “I’ve talked to (Saints coach) Sean Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration that they feel right now. We certainly want to address that. Whenever officiating is part of any kind of discussion postgame, it’s never a good outcome for us.”

Goodell said repeatedly during the session with reporters that the NFL addressed the the officiating issue immediately following the game. He said the officials on the field, who in this case failed to make the call, are human.

But he also said that the league would look at using more instant replay to review close calls during games.

“Technology is not going to solve all of those issues,” he said. “The game is not officiated by robots and it’s not going to be. ...

“The other complication is that it was a no call. Our coaches and clubs have been resistant about having a replay official or somebody in New York throw a flag when there’s no flag.”

Asked it he considered overturning the outcome of the NFC Championship Game, Goodell said, “Absolutely not.”

And asked what he said to Payton and team owner Gayle Benson after the game, Goodell would not elaborate.

“You know I never disclose my private conversations with anybody,” he said.

Here are some other highlights from Goodell’s address: